Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Lifted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,923,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $926,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.61.

HON traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.38. 2,637,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

