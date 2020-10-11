Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,092,000. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.91. 3,996,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248,841. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

