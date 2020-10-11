Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 5,929 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. 1,441,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

