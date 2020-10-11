Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE UN traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,148. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

