Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,195 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,364,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,902,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of -265.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

