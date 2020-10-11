iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 22,181,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,874,537. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

