Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,851 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,537,000 after acquiring an additional 304,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,228,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

