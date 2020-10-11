Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $521,979,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 201.4% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

NYSE C traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,595,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,459,141. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.