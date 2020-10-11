Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 8,708,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,937,158. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.