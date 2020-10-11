Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $206.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.92. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.