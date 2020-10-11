Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 1,395 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350,957 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,826,000 after purchasing an additional 170,445 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. 2,484,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,955. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.