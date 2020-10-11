Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.22. 703,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,638. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.