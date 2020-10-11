Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 667 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $800,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

EZU stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471,682 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

