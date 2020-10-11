Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF makes up about 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.70. 59,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,692. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

