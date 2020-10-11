Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,614 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.87. 843,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,572. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.