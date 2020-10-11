Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 754,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 198,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,166,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,463,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 556,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

