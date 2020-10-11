Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires Shares of 10,876 Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vereit by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vereit stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.86. 4,882,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,782,679. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.