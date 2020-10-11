PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 492 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 125.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 45.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $26.50. 281,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,618. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.18.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised The St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

