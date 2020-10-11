Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Boston Properties by 54.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,455. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

