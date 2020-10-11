Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 8,368 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.35. 1,137,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $116.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.