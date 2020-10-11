Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 11,177 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.73.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,516. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

