Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after purchasing an additional 691,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after purchasing an additional 627,841 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 569.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,835,000 after purchasing an additional 291,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.73.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.44. 348,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $435.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

