Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,118 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.26.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,933,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,637,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

