Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,076 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.83. 11,381,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,098,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

