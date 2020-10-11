Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.38 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 53,338 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after buying an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in eBay by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after acquiring an additional 726,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,658,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,028. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Cfra upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

