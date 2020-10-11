Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,037,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after buying an additional 974,766 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,633,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after buying an additional 927,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,406,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,236,000 after buying an additional 731,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,113,000 after buying an additional 728,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.