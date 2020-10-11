American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,422,000 after buying an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in American International Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,512 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1,334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 375,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 349,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,058,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

