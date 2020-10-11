Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 129.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 988,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,747. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $513.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $865.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

