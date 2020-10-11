Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after buying an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.51. 8,672,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,320,619. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.51.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $500.95 per share, with a total value of $249,473.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

