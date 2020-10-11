Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 982,583 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 83,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

SCS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 513,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,186. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

