Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,623 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,262 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $24,447,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarGurus by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 953,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $83,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,069.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,001 shares of company stock worth $19,999,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,432. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

