FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,315 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FireEye were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in FireEye by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after buying an additional 4,599,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 77.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the second quarter valued at $6,206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FireEye by 151.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 713,950 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 429,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $63,413,000 after buying an additional 402,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. 2,578,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,788. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. FireEye Inc has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

