Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIDX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.66.

Shares of EIDX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.79. 325,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,852. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $156,599.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $165,227.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock worth $1,368,248 over the last ninety days. 71.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

