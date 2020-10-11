TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $38,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.04.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.54. The company had a trading volume of 946,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,976. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.01 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

