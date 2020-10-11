Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

HEES traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 290,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

