Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

HEES traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 290,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires Shares of 10,876 Vereit Inc
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires Shares of 10,876 Vereit Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 492 Shares of The St. Joe Company
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 492 Shares of The St. Joe Company
Boston Properties, Inc. Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
Boston Properties, Inc. Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 8,368 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 8,368 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 11,177 Shares of Aon PLC
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 11,177 Shares of Aon PLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report