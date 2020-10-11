Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,697 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $142.92. 6,551,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,387. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

