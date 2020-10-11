TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 428 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,188. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

