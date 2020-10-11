Morgan Stanley Downgrades Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Equal Weight

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 630,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1,534.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

