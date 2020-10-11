Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TBIO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 580,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,038. Translate Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

