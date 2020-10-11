Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 413.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after buying an additional 381,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,003,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,850,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 79,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.39. 124,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,698. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

