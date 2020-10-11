Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 13.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 224,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 33,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,923. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

