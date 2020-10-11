Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,986,000 after acquiring an additional 182,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Water Works by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after purchasing an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after buying an additional 1,024,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,091,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,480. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $157.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average of $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

