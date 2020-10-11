Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 369 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in LYFT by 29.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LYFT by 104.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LYFT by 1,345.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LYFT from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on LYFT from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 30,122 shares of company stock worth $870,399 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 6,724,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,421,229. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

