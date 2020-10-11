Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $207.54. 3,040,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,770. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.66 and a 200-day moving average of $193.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.90.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.