SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.93. 2,549,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

