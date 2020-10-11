Wedbush Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $150.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.28.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.16. The stock had a trading volume of 310,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $127.37.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,822 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,818,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 348.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 138,026 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

