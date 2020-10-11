Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 940 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 483.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,551,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,513,000 after buying an additional 14,542,976 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,002 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,540,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 669,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the period.

EWZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,036,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,499,572. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

