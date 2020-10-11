BidaskClub Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to “Buy”

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. 428,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

