Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AY. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Atlantica Yield stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 1,126,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,188. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 187.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 127.1% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

