Bank of America Downgrades Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) to Neutral

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AY. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of AY traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.04. 1,126,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,188. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 187.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

